Editor:
We were told the 2017 tax cut was the largest in history. It was not. Depending on how it is computed it would either be the fourth or ninth largest. (Fact check.org and PolitiFact). It did however provide corporations with a huge cash windfall.
The corporate tax rate was reduced from 35% to 21%. The statuary 21% rate however is not what the corporations pay. They real tax rate paid is the "effective tax rate (ETR)." The ETR is lower than the statuary 21% because corporations can deduct many expenses, tax breaks and other loopholes from their incomes, thus reducing the amount the statuary 21% is applied to (ITEP.org).
Oxford Economics-Oxford University estimated the 2018 corporate ETR at 7%. The Penn Wharton Budget model estimated it at 9%. Both are significantly lower than the statuary 21% contained in the Tax Cub and Jobs Act of 2017.
Also, the Institute on Taxing and Economic Policy's study of 379 profitable Fortune 500 corporations found 91 of the 379 studied paid no federal income tax in 2018.
It is clear that if corporations paid the 21% statuary tax rate or proposed 28% tax rate there would be huge amounts of cash to help pay for proposed infrastructure improvements.
Patrick Cromley
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.