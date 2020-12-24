Editor:
There was/is a conspiracy against you; the average, honest, hard-working American.
The truth cannot be covered up or ignored forever! Media, with the Democrat party, RINOs, Tech oligarchs, lobbyists, CCP both in China and throughout our nation, inside our universities and financial institutions have obscured, lied and covered up every negative story about Democrats and their RINO friends, prior to the November 3rd election.
To get the first female president, they will now report the facts and bring down the person they cheated for, to defeat Trump. Their plan is almost ready to be executed. They don’t care if that female is the epitome of someone who will do anything for money or fame. Is that the kind of person you want your daughters to emulate? Her past has demonstrated, she is the most corrupt, loathsome example of a self-centered, Socialist politician, doing or saying anything to get her way and she is about to become president, without your vote! She will sell out our Democratic Republic and destroy your children’s and grandchildren’s safety and security, along with any chance of their achieving the American dream.
Polls show had the Hunter Biden corruption and other facts been shared via mainstream media, in advance of the election, nearly 20% of Biden’s voters would not have voted for him. That represents over 10 million votes. Dominion and cheating Dems might not have been able to overcome it!
Americans who love America, do you accept the results of this corrupt election?
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.