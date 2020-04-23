Editor:
Unfortunately, appropriate preservation and promotion of Charlotte County's rich history took it on the chin April 14 at the Board of County Commissioners' meeting. Commissioners voted unanimously to disregard the 21-member Sales Tax Focus Group's Tier I ranking of repairs/renovations to the former Henry Street library building and its potential reopening as the county's longtime, but now shuttered, museum. This from folks who built successful professional and political careers in Charlotte County.
Interestingly, shortly after the Focus Group's ranking, projected costs suddenly ballooned from $500,000 to $2.5 million and, of course, it makes no sense to spend that amount on an "old building". The best part about that excuse is commissioners should have questioned the true cost of converting the building to a museum, which likely would not have even approached $500,000. It was brought to their attention in early 2019 that the existing floor plan lends itself well for a museum layout and significant structural changes should not be required. But then, that should have been obvious.
However, staff took the expensive position that the building needed to be "re-purposed" even though it could literally have been reopened as a museum in a relatively short period of time. Commissioners even briefly discussed selling the property, which would be an insult to Paschal and Hazel Nobles, who on August 31, 1955, dedicated the site to "... public use forever.", Official Record Book 3, Page 38. But then, agendas somehow come to fruition, sad day!
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
