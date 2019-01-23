Editor:
I was watching the Chevrolet holiday commercial. Beautiful families, in front of beautiful suburban homes, perfectly landscaped and all employees of Chevrolet, asking you to buy a Chevy with their “employee pricing.”
I started wondering if these families knew at least three GM factories would be closing, moving the jobs out of the U.S., leaving many of those same employees and their families without the jobs to support the lifestyle on display in the advertisements?
Then I thought, it seems to me that our hard-earned tax dollars were taken from the U.S. Treasury and given to GM to “save jobs.” Between GM and GMAC, total loans given were $68.2 billion dollars. General Motors often talked of paying all their loans back to the U.S. Treasury early. This is not exactly true. GM only paid back $51 billion. $14 Billion was never paid back. So, we work-a-day tax payers are out $14 billion.
When the three GM plants close, 3,700 good, full-time jobs will be lost. So, the TARP loans were issued in 2008, 10 years ago. Our $14 billion investment equates to just under $380,000 per job per year.
Perhaps America is just not a welcoming environment for building cars? Wait a minute, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Subaru, Kia, Nissan,BMW, and Infinity are all building top quality cars here in the good old USA.
Warren Boyle
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.