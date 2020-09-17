Editor:
In case you were sleeping in history class, here's a bit of history.
In 1928 Hitler's Nazi Party won 2.6% of the vote, by 1932 it was 37% with 13.7 million votes. In 1933 he was appointed chancellor and two days later he dissolved the Reichstag. Later that year he enacted "emergency powers" based on perceived threats placing him in total control.
Next came the "enabling act" banning all political parties except Nazi and granting him power to bypass Parliament and the Constitution. In 1934 following the "Night of the Knives" that purged most opposition, Hitler defended the purge and declared himself "supreme judge" not subject to any courts. Later that year a national plebiscite granted him complete and uncontested power as Fuhrer with 90% of the popular vote. With that the Weimar Republic ended and the Third Reich began. We all know the rest of the story.
How could this have happened? How could one man persuade an intelligent populace to not only believe his lies, allow him to abolish a free press, create perceived threats from communists and Jews and support him? A better question is could this happen here?
With the hatred and turmoil that our country is currently facing and so many people buying into that hatred of those who disagree with them, is the time now ripe for a repeat of a Nazi Germany style takeover? I am terrified of what the answer might be.
Before you vote you need to think long and hard before answering this question.
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
