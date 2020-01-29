Editor:
Florida lawmakers' advance the fight against blue/green algae. Due to suffocation of fish, birds, manatees, dolphins, sea turtles and other aquatic animals. It keeps people out of the water.
And, look to enforce new laws against septic tanks, storm drains, fertilizer run-off from farms, and residential lawns. I have to ask! Would big tax makers of fertilizer be considered a farm? The article never mentioned makers of a fertilizer.
Stuart Shaul
Punta Gorda
