Editor:
Not so long ago.
In kindergarten the teacher was always in charge and she would say to the kids;
Don't get too close to Jimmy he has a cold and make sure you wash your hands.
Don't get too close to Robert he has bugs and make sure you wash your hands.
Jimmy stop wiping your nose on your sleeve. Robert stop scratching your head and make sure you wash both your hands.
Susie if you drop your cracker pick it up right away, but if Jimmy touches it throw it away. Make sure you wash your hands.
When you take your nap use the correct cot because you don't want to get a cold along with the bugs and wash your hands.
Line up for recess keeping a arm's length and no touching and when we come in wash your hands.
I think the teacher now works for the CDC.
Robert B. Osborne
Port Charlotte
