Editor:
Regarding having no newspaper (article Aug. 16), may that day never come! I'm 91 years old and the first thing I do every day is pour myself a cup of coffee and sit down to read my newspaper. My dear departed husband used to say that the reason he got up so early was to get the paper first because by the time I got through with it there was no print left on it.
Keep the Sun newspaper going!
Virginia Burns
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.