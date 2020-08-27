Editor:

Regarding having no newspaper (article Aug. 16), may that day never come! I'm 91 years old and the first thing I do every day is pour myself a cup of coffee and sit down to read my newspaper. My dear departed husband used to say that the reason he got up so early was to get the paper first because by the time I got through with it there was no print left on it.

Keep the Sun newspaper going!

Virginia Burns

Port Charlotte

