Editor:
Oh yea baby, and hold on to your breath, because there is a loophole in the U.S. Constitution that allows an ex-President (Obama) to become vice president in 2020.
Now should the president (Biden) become sick, resign or even die at any point during his term in office the vice president (Obama) would then become the new president. He then could put all the policies back in place that Trump axed just because they were policies that Obama passed and Trump just couldn't stand for it.
If this wouldn't be poetic justice, I don't know what would be! I can almost see Trump and his base shaking in their boots. While it would also give some Democrats who hated Hillary so much, that they voted for Trump thinking he was the lesser of two evils. So now that we all know how that turned out, they now have a second chance to make up for the "shame on you" mistake you made 2016.
I guess I'm just having some fun, but then we know that "stranger things can and do happen."
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.