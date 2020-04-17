Editor:

Oh yea baby, and hold on to your breath, because there is a loophole in the U.S. Constitution that allows an ex-President (Obama) to become vice president in 2020.

Now should the president (Biden) become sick, resign or even die at any point during his term in office the vice president (Obama) would then become the new president. He then could put all the policies back in place that Trump axed just because they were policies that Obama passed and Trump just couldn't stand for it.

If this wouldn't be poetic justice, I don't know what would be! I can almost see Trump and his base shaking in their boots. While it would also give some Democrats who hated Hillary so much, that they voted for Trump thinking he was the lesser of two evils. So now that we all know how that turned out, they now have a second chance to make up for the "shame on you" mistake you made 2016.

I guess I'm just having some fun, but then we know that "stranger things can and do happen."

Ron Orlikowski

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments