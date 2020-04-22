Editor:
It is just amazing and gladdening to see and hear all the stories of people helping each other via their businesses and/or services. The restaurants have gone so far and above in helping.
I feel so greedy sometimes because I am old and have to do my part by staying in and keeping healthy. Of course I don’t want any person, medical and/or related to become ill because of me. I do understand the request. So sometimes I just take a drive around and look at gardens and new streets I haven’t been to. On these drives I constantly see lots full of stored RVs and many shuttered homes...from large to small.
I wonder why these empty vessels cannot be offered by their owners to house the first responders and medical people who cannot go home for fear of infecting their families. The stimulus check would be plenty to give it a good disinfecting once they have left and cover some possible insurance issues. This looks like a win win to me. I hope some are up for the challenge. The Sun could run ads in the local papers of the largest cities of our part time residents to reach out to them. And, of course, the grapevine works as well.
An old person staying home and thinking. I send my good wishes, prayers and thanks for all in our community/state/country for their efforts in this dreadful time.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
