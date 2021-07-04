Editor:
When I travel to Port Charlotte over the bridge in Charlotte Harbor all I can visualize is Beirut when I look at the Sunseeker debacle.
After the sad disaster in Miami, the existing building should be torn down. The erosion of the concrete and deterioration of the rebars over the past year and half has to be astronomical. I don't care how many inspection they do before continuing construction, no man or machine can truly tell us the integrity of the structure.
In addition, the project has been scaled back so many times that it appears there's a bigger problem than what we have been told. It doesn't appear the interest of the project was as welcomed as the developers made it out to be.
Laure Leveillee
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.