Could the following be final episode of Trump's four year "reality show?"
Shortly after Jan 1,2021, President Trump resigns, citing election fraud of monumental proportions that without question rigged the result. Vice President Pence takes the office of president until Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan 20, 2021, pardoning Mr. Trump from any and all possible future indictments by the U.S. Justice Dept.The result:
1.) Mr. Trump never has to concede.
2.) Mr. Trump does not have to appear at Joe Biden's inauguration.
3.) Mr. Trump appears to be a patriot and hero in the eyes of millions of his followers for highlighting a need to reform our corrupt election procedures.
4.) Gives Mr. Pence an opportunity to show his undying loyalty to Mr Trump, while becoming ( albeit briefly ) the President of the United States.
5.) Only jurisdictions other than the United States could ever take Mr. Trump to court.
End of drama. Lights fade. Curtain closes
Don't rule this out. In the words of Donald J Trump, "Let's wait and see."
Robert N Philips
Englewood
