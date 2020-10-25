Editor:
We face the most decisive election of our lifetime Nov. 3. The battle lines are drawn between keeping the nation a constitutional republic with a capitalistic economy or turning this nation into a "socialist democracy" with total government control of our lives. The following are major concerns:
1). The constitution is like the Ten Commandments is inviolate and not to be legislatively manipulated for political gain.
2). Stacking the Supreme Court is to be avoided as it will lead to a serious imbalance when voting on key issues of law. However, term limits of either 18 years of service or a mandatory retirement age of 75, whichever comes first, will create the needed vacancies.
3). Law and order are required for any nation to function peacefully. Defunding the police leads to well documented violence. Better training both tactically and psychologically should improve trust.
4). The COVID-19 pandemic has led to global economic losses and needless loss of life. Our nation's economic recovery after more than nine months of shutdown must be addressed by Congress responsibly to end the financial losses and anxiety that we have been burdened with.
5). America's future is in the balance Nov. 3. "We the People" have the power to decide our nation's future. Exercise your vote thoughtfully and with prayer. A Republican victory will ensure a constitutional republic with a capitalistic economy. A Democrat win will lead to a "socialist nation." May God forbid; I do not want to see our beloved nation become the "disunited states of socialist America."
J. Arthur de Silva
North Port
