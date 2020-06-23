Editor:
I feel it my responsibility to respond to your June 4 news article titled “Thumbs down on letter of support to regional council.”
The Planning Council, or SWRPA, is the sole entity that encompassed Sarasota on the North to Collier County on the South and inland to Hendry and Glades counties. It has a charter, a mission statement and an underlying interlocal agreement regarding funding. There had been an historical commitment for state funding as well. Since 2010 the governor or the state Legislature has unilaterally refused to provide funding to all planning councils in the state.
Commissioner Truex deserves accolades for his leadership in pushing for a regional compact on water quality because the need is obvious. What is not obvious is how a new entity, a water compact, to replace the SWFRPC will develop an interlocal agreement that includes funding mechanisms and dispute resolution.
As it stands today the funding source for the septic-to-sewer proposal advanced by the SWFRPC will be allocated to the Department of Economic Opportunity in Tallahassee or even, the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership, funded and controlled by the Department of Environmental Protection District Four Office in Atlanta, Georgia.
The SWFRPC is the nearest thing to a ‘local’ agency capable of executing this study in a timely manner.
I’m sorry I was not able to add my voice of support before the action was taken.
Don McCormick
Punta Gorda
Vice- Chairman
SWFRPC
