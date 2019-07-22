Editor:
City Council, what are your priorities? What is your real mission? Are you in existence to look after the welfare and quality of life of the residents or to seek as much commercial revenue as possible (American greed in action).
By your lack of managerial courage you have eroded the lovely neighborhood of West Retta Esplande into a commercial disaster waiting to happen. You have slowly done this through the re-engineering of Gilchrist Park, allowing pickleball to stay and erecting a solid barrier (akin to the former Berlin Wall) and now the crowning blow is rezoning for a B&B.
By your lack of concern for the homeowners on that street you have effectively and systematically lowered the house values and are encouraging residents to "try" and sell and leave the area.
Your top priority should be the residents not your political careers.
Charles A Brox Jr.
Punta Gorda
