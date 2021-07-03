Editor:

I am not an English-American, German-American, Irish-American, Italian-American or Russian-American. I am an American and proud of it! I am proud and blessed to be living in these great United States of America, land of the free and home of the brave.

My ascendants came from four European countries (all legally), and first sacrificed their lives at Gettysburg and later in World Wars I and II. They gave their all and I revere their sacrifice for our beloved country.

When I enlisted in the military, I raised my right hand, I swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of this great nation with my life in need be. That was a responsibility I and many, many others before and after me have all accepted.

I have taken a similar oath to continue to support our constitution as an elected official.


I believe we are all so blessed and honored to be here in these great United States of America. Let us never forget freedom is not free, it has been paid for with the blood and lives of all of our Veterans.

This 4th of July, let us not take our freedom and liberty for granted, let us all join hands and thank God for those who have served for the U.S.A.

Happy birthday America and I pray the good Lord continues to bless us all.

Stephen R. Deutsch

Port Charlotte

