Editor:
I am not an English-American, German-American, Irish-American, Italian-American or Russian-American. I am an American and proud of it! I am proud and blessed to be living in these great United States of America, land of the free and home of the brave.
My ascendants came from four European countries (all legally), and first sacrificed their lives at Gettysburg and later in World Wars I and II. They gave their all and I revere their sacrifice for our beloved country.
When I enlisted in the military, I raised my right hand, I swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of this great nation with my life in need be. That was a responsibility I and many, many others before and after me have all accepted.
I have taken a similar oath to continue to support our constitution as an elected official.
I believe we are all so blessed and honored to be here in these great United States of America. Let us never forget freedom is not free, it has been paid for with the blood and lives of all of our Veterans.
This 4th of July, let us not take our freedom and liberty for granted, let us all join hands and thank God for those who have served for the U.S.A.
Happy birthday America and I pray the good Lord continues to bless us all.
Stephen R. Deutsch
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.