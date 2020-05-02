Editor:
As one of those poor, dreaded Trump supporters you’re addressing I am replying to your “Sorry for those who support Trump” letter on April 17th that states “If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen” and that Trump would never put a “The Buck Stops Here” sign on his White House desk.
Lady, let me tell you, if Harry Truman had the phony click-bait media we have today he would have dropped the atomic bombs on the anti-American CNN and the NY Times headquarters instead of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And rightfully so.
Can you just imagine “Sleepy Joe”, Nancy, Chuck, Swalwell, Adam Schiff and the rest of that clown-car crew trying to deal with the coronavirus? Don’t forget that Joe (where-am-I?) called Trump a racist and a xenophobe for closing our country to the Chinese and Europe. Count your blessings that Trump was in charge because more than likely, a lot more of us would be dead by now.
John Thompson
Port Charlotte
