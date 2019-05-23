Editor:
Excellent column by Percy Angelo stating that the aging sewer lines and our own county expanded use of recycled nitrogen-rich water for subdivisions, golf courses and now home use irrigation.
Sounds like the counties up and down the coast may be the real cause of extended red tide issues. And with their push for more sewers and growth they will have more to discharge.
Mark Bowsher
Punta Gorda
