Counties have role
in war on nature
Editor:
In Thursday’s (12/3) WaterLine section, local fishing guide Captain Van Hubbard writes in What are we doing to the Earth?, “The damage we have already done is not good, but when you factor in our rate of increased destruction, the picture is far uglier. I do not foresee a happy ending if we continue to disrespect our environment.” In the main section of the paper, U.N. calls on humanity to end ‘war on nature’, the secretary general’s describes our behavior as “suicidal.” He says we must embrace a future without carbon pollution.
Local government is a big part to be a part of the solution. The Union of Concerned Scientists points out that city and county governments control about a third of heat trapping gasses in the atmosphere. Smarter building codes, landscape, farm and transportation management will reduce emissions to the atmosphere and take carbon out of the air and store in our plants and soils.
Florida counties must update their Comprehensive Plans in 2021 account for sea level rise and climate change. This is a great opportunity for local government to apply forward thinking and bold action to end our war on nature, meanwhile invigorating the economy. Time is of the essence. Scientists tell us we only have a decade to reduce carbon pollution to near zero. As Captain Hubbard says, “solutions are not going to be easy, but the consequences of our careless destruction are inevitable without change.”
William “Coty” Keller
Port Charlotte
