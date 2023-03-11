I just spent the last month in Chile and Argentina where I received first hand knowledge from the local people regarding their family’s experiences during the multiple revolutions in both countries. What surprised me was their view of America during these revolutions.
In both countries the threat of Socialism and the effects it could have on the capitalists and their assets was paramount to supporting dictatorships. Much of the local population believed in wealth distribution and equality in society which was perceived as Socialism or worst yet Communism which could became a threat to America and democracy. Unfortunately this was the main reason many American presidents supported the dictators.
Unfortunately the local populations in both countries saw America as their enemy and believed that given a choice between socialism or dictatorship, America sided with the dictatorship. There was even involvement in their local politics by the CIA. From the local population’s point of view, they had to choose between the lessor of two evils.
Unfortunately as history has shown this was short sighted as the people in both Chile and Argentina clearly wanted to be aligned with America but not through a dictatorship, and given the atrocities carried out by both the regimes, I can understand why. We need only look at Vietnam today to see what can be accomplished through trade and not war. Whenever America works with countries to succeed we all succeed and so does democracy.
American democracy should never be seen as the enemy.
