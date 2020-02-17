Editor:
What a vile, vindictive and abusive man. Who does stuff like bullying, name calling, threatening and eliminating good people who get in his way? Oh yeah, a mob boss. That is the type of man who is running this country. Make no mistake, he is not working for you, but himself, as he amasses taxpayers and foreign money into his own businesses and pockets.
Loyal soldiers, like Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen (incarcerated for crimes they committed to aid and abet) Roger Stone and Michael Flynn (under indictment for the same) have been used and tossed aside. These are some of the corrupt characters that associate with this lawless man. He is using you loyal followers as well. There would be more behind bars if not for the cooperation of AG William Barr, who uses the FBI, and Justice Department to protect his client.
Why? Because Barr, McConnell and the GOP are busy trying to accomplish their goals as mandated by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society, which is to diminish the federal government, mostly agencies in place for protections of the American people, and give more power to the rich, white, elite societies, both legal and evangelical, and oppress all others, women, minorities, LGBTQ, our veterans and free press, to name a few.
So, sit back, and watch, as they destroy the very moral fabric of which this country was founded. Elections are, at this point, the only process for us to save our U.S. Constitution and democracy. We deserve better from our government, vote.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.