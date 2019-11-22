Editor:
Republicans representing us in Washington, D.C. are intentionally ignorant. They tolerate and forgive Drumph's history and current actions. The Donald cheated his contractors, his students, and all three of his wives. The Donald also refuses to release his tax records. What is he hiding?
Nunes (California), Jordan (Ohio), Stefanik (New York), Ratcliffe (Texas) are pathetic in their defense of the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C. His actions in Northeast Syria are essentially a high crime. The Kurds, who have had autonomous control of that geographical area, have been some of the best and most loyal allies our troops have ever worked with in recent years. They were fighting for their families, their society, their property, and their lives. Our troops were shocked and embarrassed by Drumph's actions in abandoning the Kurds. The Turkish nation refuses to acknowledge their historical genocide of the Armenians and they are taking the same approach to the Kurds.
Our country lost a lot of respect and integrity during the two terms of Bush #43, however Drumph has superceded the gang of neocons that advised Bush 43 (a.k.a., Shrub) – Cheney, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz, and Rove manipulated our whole executive branch.
Drumph, inexperienced when it comes to the responsibility of his office, has continued to embarrass our diplomatic and military branches. He takes no responsibility, he takes credit for what his predecessors accomplished, and he criticizes anyone who disagrees with him.
This country deserves much better than our current leadership. Moscow Mitch should be impeached as well.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
