The insurrection on the Capitol ended the America we knew. I do not think we will ever have back what we had.
Most Americans were truly committed to the Constitution and the law. A time when the majority loved their country and wanted to make it better. People no longer think morals, truth and abiding the law are norms. We lived the past four years under a President that cared neither for democracy or the rule of law. Things happened that we would never imagine could happen in this country.
We came to think if it is not our way. We just destroy anything that matters. The eagle seems wounded and the united is divided and not sure if people will ever want to take the measures to heal it. This was a betrayal of trust and a giving away of respect for things sacred.
I see greed and hatred pushed for seats in office. We have politicians that we wouldn't want our forefathers to know. I firmly believe if we do not fix what is already broken there will not be a mending. The insurrectionists must suffer. The politicians that broke the belief in the peaceful transfer of power must suffer. The ideologist that keep pushing these weird and lying conspiracy theories need to be reckoned with.
If we do not, we may no longer be a country under a divine God. But one in which his presence in our nation will be eradicated. God have mercy.
Pamela Johnson
North Port
