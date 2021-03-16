Editor:
So now we have the Manchurian candidate as President. The Dems stole the election and put their puppet in place. We have a 47-year corrupt politician, who has enriched his family with hundreds of millions from deals he helped orchestrate. This man was hidden from view during the election cycle and still has not given a press conference.
Sleepy Joe is senile bordering on dementia. He recently said there was no vaccine when he was inaugurated when he had gotten his vaccination a month previously. He said “ Blacks and Hispanics don’t know how to use the internet.”
He also didn’t appear to know what state he was in, what position he was running for and called our President George.
He is obviously being controlled by progressive leftists.
Let’s look at how he’s destroying the country. As President he is violating our laws, not enforcing them. With 120,000 unaccompanied children expected in 2021 and they’re being kept in cages with bars. He is inviting millions to come here, instituting catch and release and dispersing tens of thousands into cities across this country and spreading Covid as they go!
Look at the Covid relief bill, 10% for Covid relief, the rest pork for Democrat cities who are billions in debt and give always to every cause and country imaginable. The country's debt is skyrocketing! Did you see Venezuela started printing $1,000,000 bills, they are worth 53 cents. That is exactly where we are headed and none of us will be spared. Looks to me Obama’s plan to perfection.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
