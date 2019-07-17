Editor:

When Trump tweeted that the four outspoken congresswomen should go back and fix the poorly run countries where they are from, he was correct, all four of them are American citizens, three of them born here, and one a naturalized citizen.

It would seem by this tweet that he knows that America is being poorly run by its current administration and he would like these strong-willed women to fix it. That is what they are doing, fixing a system currently run by a corrupt administration. Four Cabinet members fired or resigned for flagrant incompetence, or dubious past indiscretions. More than 35 members of the administration fired or resigned in less than three years. I guess he made a few mistakes when he hired "only the best people" his exact words.

Last week, the great speaker of truth Fox News when talking about the deal Jeffrey Epstein got from Alex Acosta stating that it was the fault of the Obama administration, I guess they don't have calendars on the wall there. The deal was put together in 2008. President Obama was not our president until 2009, but why would you expect anything less from them?

When Paul Ryan left office Trump praised him as being a great politician and speaker of the house. After Ryan's book reveals that he believes the country is in a downward spiral, Trump now says Ryan was the worst, the only time he was good was when he worked with Trump. I guess Ryan really hurt the man-child's ego.

Joseph A. Del Bonis

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments