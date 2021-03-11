Editor:
Read a letter from Ester and had an epiphany. You can always tell a Trumpite because they're sure to tell you they love God, their version of this country and Trump. All others are sick, degenerate, blood-drinking communist pedophiles or worse. Thank you Ester
Let me note a few things. I don't say advise because there's no discussion with 'Esters'. Don't write to this column to change their minds. It's like talking to a religious fanatic or terrorist. More fruitful to watch grass grow. So why do I write.To let the other non-afflicted know that they are not alone, we are millions.The non-sick don't need a bumper sticker or yard banner to show off to their God. They don't have to continuously yell what good Americans they are. Our country is moving on without you. There is no vaccine for you. Your disease is incurable.
But Thank you Trumpites, for making it so easy to identify you. You isolate yourselves, like Lepers of old. But fret not; you'll be perfectly happy in your enclaves with all of your terminally ill friends. Oh, you may elect a few officials here and there but you're done, but not yet gone. Ergo, as the Israelites wandered in the desert you face a generation of despair.
Oh, to answer Ester's question: Dear, you misstate your first amendment rights. It correctly reads: "You may say anything you like; no one has to like anything you say."
Walt Risi
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.