Editor:
Our country has been heading in the wrong sinful direction for many years. The Democratic party has been corrupted into a socialist utopia seeking mob, with their accomplice, the mainstream media. The spineless Republican Party (RINOs) has performed miserably in correcting the course toward destruction. We must vote to keep Donald Trump in office. If we don’t, Greek philosopher Plato (234-149 BC) stated it best: "One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is you end up being governed by your inferiors."
The United States was founded on Judeo/Christian principles to be a “Constitutional Republic” not a bare democracy with mob rule. John Adams (1788), one of our founding fathers, stated: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Thirteenth Century English philosopher St. Thomas Aquinas defined what is required to be a patriotic citizen long before there was a United States. “To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary. To one without faith, no explanation is possible.”
The soviet communist ruler, Joseph Stalin in 1946, understood our country better that the current socialists (Democratic Party) trying to control our country. “America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold: its Patriotism, its Morality and its Spiritual Life. If we can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within.”
If we don’t reelect President Donald Trump our fate of shared misery, as Socialism always brings, is sealed.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.