Editor:
If you took the time to examine the first renderings that Sunseeker Resort submitted to Charlotte County and bought in to those grand plans you might have been excited for Charlotte County. The thought of jobs and an increased tax base for the county were certainly positive.
Then comes the snake oil salesmen. Do you remember the old cowboy movies, the snake oil salesmen had the cure all for everything, in reality it didn’t cure much. So along comes Allegiance getting property, talking about luxury condos, a pool, shops and restaurants.
Once everything is secured, they wanted the whole scheme of things changed. The pool is gone, the condos are gone, and replacing them are vacation and long-term rentals, restaurants and a hotel; or so they say. Is there a winner? Where are the newest renderings? What’s the background on these salesmen?
A recent article states that at least a couple of them are Vegas boys. So isn’t really possible that the truth is, this whole thing was a great scheme to bring a casino to Charlotte County?
The current infrastructure on both sides of the bridge is bulging and not able at times, particularly “in season,” to handle the traffic. County officials should be embarrassed that they didn’t see this coming. I don’t question their dedication to the citizens, but I do wonder what was said at the negotiations to get them to buy the bottle of snake oil?
Phil Ludos
Punta Gorda
