Once again our County Charter Review board will meet to study our local charter and possibly make changes. I'm not sure if the review board was ever elected in Charlotte County, but it certainly should be. The board is currently chosen by the Commissioners who already have too much power. The Sarasota Board is separately elected by district, the most equitable way to elect representatives.

The Charter is a very important document that many people fought to obtain. It’s basically our County Constitution. It defines the structure of our local government.

This extremely important meeting in which decisions will be made that affect us for at least six years has historically been held in a back room. The first meeting, which has already been held, doesn’t appear to have been filmed. If there is an audio recording available, the acoustics are terrible and the only offerings are expensive cassette tapes.

Last year, after I filmed a meeting or two, the best area for filming was promptly roped off and reserved for county employees.


When and where the meetings will be held has not yet been made public, but hopefully the current Charter Review Board will lean more toward transparency this time around.

Why wouldn’t the county government want these very important meetings to be available for all to see? Even better, why not allow those watching from home to submit comments to be shared with the members of the Board and published for other interested citizens to read?

