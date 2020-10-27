Editor:

So you've bought the perfect lot in a good location and are ready to build your dream home. Builders are not all created equal. Reputable builders do not ask you to be their banker. They use bank construction loans which will guarantee sub-contractors are paid in full in a timely manner for work thus far done.

If county commissioners want to be quasi-developers they should not use tax dollars. They used $4.2 million of public money to buy a couple of acres on Charlotte Harbor. If I ever sell my house I would like to use that appraiser. County commissioners with the exception of Chris Constance have never met a developer they didn't like. I do not believe commissioners act out of the goodness of their hearts.

Low impact construction fees do not spur development but only increase developer profits at the expense of the general population. We don't need to get rid of the 1% sales tax which is used as a subsidy for developers. We do need to get rid of incompetent special interest county commissioners.

Larry Bierma

Punta Gorda

