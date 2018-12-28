Editor:
Christmas cheers to the Charlotte County Department of Roads and Transportation. Every day I walk on Gulf Shores Drive on the north end of Boca Grande and every day one of my highlights is seeing some of our gopher tortoises.
You can imagine how heartbreaking it was to see one of those tortoises run over, let alone six. In just a month and a half I came upon six dead tortoises on this one street. Motorists on Gulf Shores Drive seemed oblivious to speed limits and tortoises in the street.
Trying to help the tortoises somehow I placed a call to the Department of Roads and Transportation, not expecting much. Then not 10 days later, a miracle. A Charlotte County worker was putting up two new speed signs on my one phone call. It was a true Christmas miracle for all the tortoises on the street.
I just wanted to publicly thank Charlotte County Department of Roads and Transportation for doing such a great job and in such a short time.
Hopefully, the tortoises will now have a safer environment on Gulf Shores Drive. Thank you, again, Charlotte County. Merry Christmas!
Linda Long
Boca Grande
