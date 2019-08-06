Editor:

We want to commend the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on the way deputies handled a recent incident in our Harbour Heights neighborhood.

A very loud, lone woman clearly needed psychiatric care, so we called 911. Two officers responded quickly, then patiently tried to calm her outdoors in pouring rain. Her ranting and resistance continued, so cuffing was required. Soon, an EMS crew arrived for further evaluation.

Our prayers are with the young, troubled woman. Our thanks are with the kind, soaking wet deputies.

Arlene, Glenn Wilson

Punta Gorda

