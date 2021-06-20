Editor:
Charlotte County commissioners are asking what to do about the excess nutrients in our estuaries (June 12, “Thousands of acres of seagrass gone”). The answer: Listen to the experts and invest in solutions - now.
Charlotte County funded a Florida Atlantic University study in 2016 which concluded:
Our water quality problems are primarily associated with wastewater and stormwater runoff.
The long-term health of Charlotte County’s economically essential estuaries depends on managing sewage and stormwater systems to meet state water quality standards for nitrogen, phosphorus, and chlorophyll. A comprehensive water quality monitoring and reporting program is essential for managing and improving water quality throughout the county.
A 2019 report (https://ecopapak.org/wq/ideas.htm) presents evidence that our estuaries are at a tipping point and provides details on the five essential elements for managing and restoring our estuaries: water quality monitoring and reporting, wastewater management, stormwater management, supplemental programs, and community-wide education/awareness. Since 2019, algae blooms and seagrass die-offs have increased alarmingly - validating how close we are to that irreversible tipping point.
The county hired a water quality manager, but has not yet funded critical comprehensive water quality monitoring and reporting or stormwater and wastewater upgrades. County support for dredging through the Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserve and State Park shows a lack of understanding and lack of concern for the negative impacts human caused nutrients and activities have on our natural ecosystems.
We have known the solutions for some time. It’s time to commit and invest in our estuaries - now!
William “Coty” Keller
Port Charlotte
