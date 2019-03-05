Editor:
I am upset as I imagine many Charlotte County citizens are with the recent discussion concerning whether to raise taxes or impact fees.
I met with Commissioner Stephen Deutsch before he ran for office the first time and I believed him to be a man for the people and to keep taxes low.
Looking at the first vote Commissioner Deutsch voted against raising the impact fees. That means he is for raising taxes.
When you add the MSBUs and MSTUs to our taxes, we pay some of the highest taxes in the state. When you consider our impact fees, however, they are some of lowest. Out impact fees for single-family homes is around $3,800, while Collier County charges over more than $15,000. Sarasota County and Lee County charge a similar amount.
I would like you to call, write or visit Commissioner Deutsch and let him know how you feel about this sensitive subject. Do you want to pay higher taxes? I don't think so.
Richard L. Holt
Port Charlotte
