The “Conference on Water Quality” was another crude attempted distraction, with scientists describing the environmental threats, the technologies being developed to identify and measure the problems, more committees, more new initiatives, new funding, all without mentioning the elephant in the room, the ongoing tragic destruction of our harbor by millions of gallons of wastewater discharged daily into the river by Charlotte County Utilities
Participants were not allowed to mention this or even imply it; no questions were permitted that weren't screened in advance. One brave scientist did state that in 2011 the Peace River/Charlotte Harbor estuary was relatively pristine. The same problems cited today as causes, like leaky septic systems, agriculture runoff, were present in 2011.
After 2011 conditions worsened dramatically because of, in her words, “excessive nutrients.” Red tide blooms exploded inside the harbor, where it hadn't been seen before, even up the Peace River all the way to the source of the discharges. No doubts about 'cause' and 'effect' here! The major change was the decision by our bizarrely incompetent leaders to discharge millions of gallons of wastewater (high nitrogen) into the Peace River daily, a very predictable change corresponding to suddenly declining harbor conditions.
Our commissioners equivocate, evade questions, even lie about it while presiding over episodic massive losses of marine life. They are poisoning every day the most important engine of our local economy. Why haven't they been called to account for this?
This county is like a rudderless ship drifting in the rocks. We need scientists, not uninformed politicians with special interests, informing environmental decisions in this sensitive and essential estuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.