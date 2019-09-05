Editor:
A word of gratitude directed to Sarasota County's medical needs and transportation program.
My wife is registered with the county for special needs. We were kept up to date with information all during the progression of this storm and were glad to hear the final report that evacuation would not be necessary.
Thank you to the people handling this program for a job well done.
Ed Sizemore
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.