Editor:

A word of gratitude directed to Sarasota County's medical needs and transportation program.

My wife is registered with the county for special needs. We were kept up to date with information all during the progression of this storm and were glad to hear the final report that evacuation would not be necessary.

Thank you to the people handling this program for a job well done.

Ed Sizemore

North Port

