Editor:

Referencing an article in your June 4 edition, “It’s supposed to be uncomfortable”, the following statement is attributed to a current county commissioner, “We were a trendsetter with the first high school integrated in Charlotte County.” I’m certain he was unfortunately misquoted, since Charlotte High School was the only county high school at the time.

However, it is correct that Charlotte High was the first high school to integrate, and voluntarily, in the entire state of Florida, something to be very proud of! Thank you, Hugh Adams, school superintendent at the time, and everyone else that made it possible. Even more reason to get the county museum reopened, anywhere, after being unnecessarily shut down almost two years ago, so folks can get it right. History ignored is history lost!

Frank Desguin

Punta Gorda

