Editor:
I would like to expand on what was written in the June 7th edition of the Sun.
A writer points out that there are tall construction cranes immediately adjacent to U.S. 41, just north of the bridge to Punta Gorda. These could potentially hinder the response efforts of EMS, police, and fire vehicles, if they are knocked over during a hurricane. Construction on Sunseeker is not scheduled to resume until January 2022, which means they will remain a hazard through two hurricane seasons if they are not removed now.
Another questions the accuracy of COVID-19 cases in Charlotte County, but a greater risk is the increased spread of COVID since our officials decided to open the area up and end stay-at-home restrictions. County officials are unnecessarily endangering all county residents by allowing access to our beaches, businesses, and grocery stores by visitors across the U.S. from who knows which highly COVID-impacted areas.
There is an accountability problem here. Consider: If our county officials could be held criminally and financially responsible for every person who has got/gets the COVID virus, and also held criminally and financially responsible for every person who has died/dies from the virus, would they have made the same decision to open up the area before the pandemic was contained?
Our officials need to quickly take two big steps backwards and re-institute more stringent measures until we have reduced our COVID numbers to way below what they are now.
Pete Wilson
Port Charlotte
