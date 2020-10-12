Editor:
Read the Sun (9/26) “Sales tax extension is a money grab.” It is about time frustrated citizens, tired of not being heard, vote no for the continuation of the “one cent sales tax.”
Charlotte County commissioners have a spending problem. Never enough money and always wanting more. They want our money for their projects not for projects their constituents desire. This isn’t to say their projects aren’t worthy. Nonetheless, why don’t they support projects brought forth by citizens of Charlotte County?
Here are several examples of residents’ concerns brought forth but discounted by our commissioners.
Murdock Village, how long have we been paying for that mistake? Citizen feedback said “no.” But did the commissioners heed their input? No.
Have you noticed the yearly complaints made concerning the traffic at the Charlotte Sports Park and S.R. 776? The commissioners refuse to fix the problem. “Not cost effective,” they say!
Former Henry Street library, in Punta Gorda, conversion to a museum. Not worthy of consideration because it is outdated and in a flood zone. Is there a school, fire station, or police station not in a flood zone that could be used as a hurricane shelter? Their position doesn’t hold water.
Unpaved rural roads need attention. Not our responsibility the commissioners say.
Septic-to-sewer defray the nearly $12,000 cost to residents. Let the people pay not the county.
The above are several examples of our commissioners not listening to citizen input. Our commissioners want our money for their pet projects.
Unite, vote no!
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
