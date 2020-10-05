Editor:

It took almost four years to get Public Works to respond to flooding problems om Winston Street and adjoining roads and intersections. But when they did, they did a superlative job, and I'm sure they spent several thousand dollars of MSBU funds.

However, it's shame that all that good work is rapidly deteriorating because the sod that was laid in front of unimproved lots is never mowed. as a result water has been collecting in the swales and not evaporating. today someone with a riding mower went through and turned the swales into an unmowed, deeply rutted, muddy mess. Why fix it if you won't maintain it?

Raymond Miller

Port Charlotte

