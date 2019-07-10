Editor:
Some 243 years ago, a bunch of "rich," "entitled" white guys committed two felony crimes against the ruling government authority of the British Crown. First, they refused to pay their taxes, and second they refused to give up their guns.
Then they had the gall to write a declaration of complete independence from their very own government. A few short years later these felonious criminals drafted the ruling document of their newly found government and in this document they laid out very specific limitations of the federal government's power and ruling authority over the people, which every state in the U.S. has subsequently adopted.
Today, we call these limitations of government authority "The Bill of Rights." Sadly, these same men, revered as heroes of history and the Founding Fathers of the newly formed government, are rolling in their graves, as the government of Charlotte County steamrolls over the protected First and Second Amendment rights of its citizenry.
I am of the personal opinion that the sheriff and county commissioners would side with the British Redcoats 243 years ago, while individuals like the recently arrested Ian McGuire, recently trespassed David Kesselring, recently trespassed Susan Hutt, recently trespassed Andrew Sheets and myself would most definitely side with the 55 felonious criminals who signed the Declaration of Independence.
Wake up people. Tyranny is alive and well in Charlotte County, Florida.
Robert A. McDuffie
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.