Editor:
The Sun's recent Our View mentioned, "what may be county overreach," key word being "may." I already mentioned Smith vs. City of Cummings in which the 11th District Court states basically that no public official acting in the performance of their official duties has an expectation of privacy. Our own state attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit, had this to say about our right to film in public, "A citizen's right to film government officials, in the discharge of their duties in a public place is a basic, vital and well-established liberty, safeguarded by the First Amendment."
The Sun’s reference to the facility rule as “county overreach” greatly minimizes the criminality of our county employees and the actual effect, being a change in form of government. County employees other than the commissioners wrote the new rules. Who are legislators in Charlotte County? When and how did that change?
Another quote, apparently from the Sun and its owners, was that our well-established liberty "may depend on one’s definition of 'harassed.'" Nothing is based on each individual's definition of law. This is the problem with this whole situation. All these violations against the people are based on selective whims, feelings, moods or even retaliation against specific individuals. This is not how law is implemented in a free society. No maybes about it.
One person cannot take away the rights of another person because of imaginary fears of being filmed or disdain for the cameraman, especially when they are public employees.
Dave Kesselring
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.