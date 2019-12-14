Editor:
South Gulf Cove fish kill, you reported that probably the cause was the low oxygen level of the water But no data, and the fronts have not been significant. But when you look at the canals' water level it's high because Charlotte County has been opening the locks and leaving them open, flooding 55 miles of canals with saltwater for no justified reason.
The salt reading as of 12/09/2019 was 4,000 PPM and freshwater cannot live in this and all of the dead fish was identified as freshwater fish. The county needs to be held responsible for this action that hasbeen going on since June 2006. They want to help DeSoto County against the phosphate mines but they themselves are polluting.
The well water last I had it checked was 1,500 PPM. If I contaminated our water I would go to jail. But for sake of appearance the county has the right to pollute our water with salt and some of us are tired of it.
Charles Adkins
Port Charlotte
