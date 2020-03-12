Editor:

Our swale worked well; but Public Works changed the grade to “enhance” the drainage. Now we have a nightmare to mow.  

We have repeatedly called and used the site Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners Road and Drainage to inform those in charge of our issue. Basically, we have received only lip service at this point.
 
Mowing the area is a safety issue as well as a health hazard for us seniors. Resolving this issue should not take so much effort or our going to the newspaper.
 
Steve Thomas

Port Charlotte

