Editor:
Our swale worked well; but Public Works changed the grade to “enhance” the drainage. Now we have a nightmare to mow.
We have repeatedly called and used the site Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners Road and Drainage to inform those in charge of our issue. Basically, we have received only lip service at this point.
Mowing the area is a safety issue as well as a health hazard for us seniors. Resolving this issue should not take so much effort or our going to the newspaper.
Steve Thomas
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.