In support of the letter to the editor published on Aug. 23, we full-time residents do need some sort of protection from the vacant lands near and around our houses.
Several years ago I went to the county and obtained the name and address of the owner of the parcel next to my house. I wrote him a letter asking him to please come and check his property because it was encroaching on my property. He never replied to it.
After Hurricane Irma, the top of one of the dead trees was blown down and missed my bedroom by feet. Again I wrote him and asked to come over and please ring my door bell. Again, no reply.
For years, my husband tried to keep it in check, by he recently passed away. I am unable financially to maintain two properties. But I am living in fear of a fire or storm hitting the property and engulfing my home.
I, too, have gone back to the county and was told it is a "civil matter," which means I must get a lawyer to correct this situation. I think that the least they can do is to keep the property trimmed to their property line and remove any dead trees. If they don't do it, the county should do it and add it to their tax bill.
This should go on the ballot. I know I would vote for it.
Patricia Mastowski
Port Charlotte
