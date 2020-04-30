Editor:
Commissioners, thank you for moving forward with an ordinance establishing legal urban chickens in Charlotte County. As part of the group Chickens For Charlotte County, we have long advocated that urban chicken keeping is safe, educational, and contributes to food independence, which is an inalienable human right.
With Covid-19, it became clear how indispensable, yet fragile, the food supply chain is. Encouraging food independence helps harden communities against food shortages, making residents less reliant on handouts.
Urban chicken keeping is also an excellent educational opportunity. With our student population currently homeschooled, urban chicken keeping is an enrichment program that reaps many benefits for families. Many students are also suffering without the school lunch program, and chicken eggs provide nutrition that is easy to manage at home.
In view of these concerns, we ask that you consider reducing the proposed $440 county fee when you pass the ordinance. In our opinion, the fee to keep chickens should be comparable to the fee to have a dog or cat's yearly rabies vaccination. There is no special burden that chickens impose in daily, responsible care that would cause undue hardship on the County's Animal Control or Code Enforcement department. The amount of care a chicken requires, or the potential nuisance, is roughly equal to a domesticated dog or cat, yet the benefits on a family's budget and health can be much more significant.
We applaud your efforts thus far, and look forward to joining our sister counties in responsible, legal urban chicken care.
Nicole Noles Collins
Port Charlotte
