Editor:
The five Charlotte County commissioners appear to want to continue business as usual during this coronavirus pandemic. All county departments, example Planning and Zoning meeting May 11 and the commissioners meeting June 23 that are open for the public to express their opinion. Due to the virus and a large portion of Charlotte County residents who are elderly or anyone that have health issues, cancer, heart, or anyone with immune issues, in my case, age, due to being a Vietnam war vet who has ALS, heart issues and Anemic from the chemicals that were sprayed there, I cannot go to any public county meetings.
The county does not give any weight to written opinions and nor is there any video otortunity to voice our opinions. In my opinion, Tthe commissioners are not following the federal and state disabilities act by scheduling these public meetings when the vast majority of disabled residents can not attend. My question is why?
I live off San Casa Drive and three investment companies, two who have Casa in the LLC name and one from Texas, have wasted taxpayers dollars in pushing one zoning request after another in times of off season residents or in this case, virus whereas extreme low numbers of residents can attend to again, push their agenda for approval. All county public meetings need to be postponed for couple months for the majority of residents can attend any county meeting and voice their opinion. Contact your commissioner and say stop.
Gary S. Jones
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.