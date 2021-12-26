A new analysis by National Public Radio shows that residents of counties that voted for Donald Trump are nearly three times more likely to die from COVID than counties that voted for President Biden.
These same “red” counties of course have lower vaccination rates.
Charlotte County, according to the study, had 137 deaths per 100,000 versus the average U.S. death rate of 60 per 100,000 – more than double.
Counties that President Biden won had even lower death rates of below 50 per 100,000.
The analysis concludes that partisanship is the strongest predictor of whether a person is vaccinated.
Exposure to misinformation and mistrust of health experts negatively influence critical choices about preventing disease spread, such as vaccination, social distancing, and mask wearing.
Despite overwhelming evidence, Gov. DeSantis continues to oppose these basic health measures which are proven to save lives, heedless of the fact that his policies increase the number of COVID deaths in the counties that support him.
One would think that killing off people who support you is not a good idea, but apparently the governor can’t be bothered with facts. He’s too busy traveling the country to fundraising events and appearing on Fox TV, in hopes of replacing Donald Trump.
