Wednesday, Jan. 6, was a disgusting mess in our Washington capitol. I have to hand it to the Libs for orchestrating said event headed by Antifa, Pelosi, Biden and George Soros. The perfect coup.
President Trump's rally was infiltrated by Antifa in Trump garb. Once they got to the capitol the head gear went on and the action started. Disgusting yes, but by the right, no. The left stops at nothing to gain power, by hook or by crook.
John Zinolli
Port Charlotte
