Did you know that vaccine mandates are settled law, and have been affirmed by the United States Supreme Court? In 1905, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the Court, in a 7-2 decision, affirmed that individuals do not have unrestricted freedoms when it comes to public health issues, and affirmed the smallpox vaccination mandate. Smallpox: a disease that was finally eradicated.
An excerpt from that decision, written by Justice John Marshall Harlan:
"The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States does not import an absolute right in each person to be at all times, and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint, nor is it an element in such liberty that one person, or a minority of persons residing in any community and enjoying the benefits of its local government, should have power to dominate the majority when supported in their action by the authority of the State.
"It is within the police power of a state to enact a compulsory vaccination law, and it is for the legislature, and not for the courts, to determine in the first instance whether vaccination is or is not the best mode for the prevention of smallpox and the protection of the public health.”
It’s certainly a sad day when the Sarasota Memorial Hospital is forced to place a full page advertisement in the local newspaper in an attempt to dispel the myths and educate the public regarding Covid-19.
